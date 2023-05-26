Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXTR. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42.

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.