Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $112.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $85.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $116.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

