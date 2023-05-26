Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $91.00. The stock traded as low as $85.54 and last traded at $85.58, with a volume of 88996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.43.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.11%.
Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
