FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.81.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $225.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

