Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,464.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FERG. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ferguson by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FERG opened at $143.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $151.00.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

