Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $325.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $326.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,848 shares of company stock worth $16,635,227 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

