Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Trading Down 1.2%

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.63. 377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.73 million, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Digital Health ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Digital Health ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.72% of Fidelity Digital Health ETF worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Fidelity Digital Health ETF

The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

