Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Shares Up 2.1%

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.45. 6,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Magellan ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Magellan ETF

The Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected firms located globally. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FMAG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

