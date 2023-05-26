Financial Comparison: Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -2.77% -3.57% -0.77% ICU Medical -2.00% 6.42% 2.95%

Volatility & Risk

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

78.4% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of ICU Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Beauty Health and ICU Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 2 6 0 2.75 ICU Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Beauty Health presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 101.65%. ICU Medical has a consensus target price of $203.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.58%. Given Beauty Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beauty Health and ICU Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $365.88 million 3.51 $44.38 million ($0.22) -43.95 ICU Medical $2.28 billion 1.84 -$74.29 million ($1.92) -90.69

Beauty Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ICU Medical. ICU Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beauty Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beauty Health beats ICU Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

