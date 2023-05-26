Financial Survey: Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) versus Its Competitors

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) is one of 708 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bitdeer Technologies Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -$3.92 million -20.54 Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors $1.91 billion $30.31 million -8.94

Bitdeer Technologies Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -15.13% -5.83% Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bitdeer Technologies Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors 113 586 865 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 73.35%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group competitors beat Bitdeer Technologies Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

