Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.14. Approximately 3,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 16,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.
Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile
FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
