Fintel (LON:FNTL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 196.55 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 197.50 ($2.46). Approximately 19,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 39,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.25 ($2.47).

Fintel Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of £204.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,975.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 199.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 200.41.

Fintel Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Fintel’s payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fintel

About Fintel

In other news, insider Phil Smith acquired 81,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £159,991.58 ($198,994.50). 38.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

