Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) & IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Critical Review

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Finward Bancorp and IF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finward Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.31%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than IF Bancorp.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Finward Bancorp pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IF Bancorp pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. IF Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

23.0% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finward Bancorp and IF Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $83.54 million 1.17 $15.08 million $3.54 6.42 IF Bancorp $30.30 million 1.56 $5.78 million $1.59 8.90

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IF Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and IF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 17.40% 11.64% 0.74% IF Bancorp 15.12% 7.18% 0.61%

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats IF Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

About IF Bancorp

(Get Rating)

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. The company was founded in March 2011 and is headquartered in Watseka, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.