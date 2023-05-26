First Tin (LON:1SN) Shares Down 1.4%

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 233,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 460,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.10 ($0.09).

The firm has a market cap of £18.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.86.

First Tin Plc operates as a tin development company in Germany and Australia. The company's flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

