FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 7,450.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASET. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 194.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASET opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $33.82.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

