FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Shares Down 0.3%

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.65. 3,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 8,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Get FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 48,796 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.