Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) by 1,770.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 544,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,796 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.30% of Foghorn Therapeutics worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 29.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $4,298,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.
Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.15. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $18.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on FHTX. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.
Foghorn Therapeutics Profile
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
