Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 18,700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Forwardly Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FORW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Forwardly has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Forwardly Company Profile

Forwardly, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, and development of businesses in the energy industry. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder City, NV.

