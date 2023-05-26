Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 18,700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Forwardly Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FORW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Forwardly has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
Forwardly Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forwardly (FORW)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.