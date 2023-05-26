FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $25.28 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,399 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $25,277,000. Microsoft comprises 3.7% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $325.92 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $326.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,227. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

