Francis C. Rosch Sells 10,076 Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 10,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,613.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,865,723.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ForgeRock Price Performance

Shares of FORG stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $63.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ForgeRock by 222.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ForgeRock by 600.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

