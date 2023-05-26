FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIN opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

