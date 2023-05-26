FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issued By Chardan Capital

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.46) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.91). The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($5.69) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KRYS. Bank of America raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $117.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $123.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,407.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,407.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,649,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,552,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,428 shares of company stock valued at $17,965,513. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

