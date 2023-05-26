FY2023 EPS Estimates for Definity Financial Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research report issued on Monday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.91.

DFY opened at C$36.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.29 and a 12 month high of C$40.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

