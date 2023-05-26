FY2023 EPS Estimates for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Lowered by Analyst

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WTRG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $50,285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after buying an additional 179,654 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

