FY2023 EPS Estimates for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Increased by Analyst

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Uranium Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $991.03 million, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

In other news, Director Spencer Abraham bought 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 605,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,190.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer Abraham acquired 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 605,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,190.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 79,500 shares of company stock worth $207,585. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,446 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 24.3% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 16,261,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 200.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,781,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,966,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,836 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

