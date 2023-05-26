FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Boosted by Analyst

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ventas in a report released on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. Ventas has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -999.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Ventas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ventas by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 827,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,704,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 26,379.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.