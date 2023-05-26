FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Boosted by Analyst

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ventas in a report released on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.
VTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.
Ventas Price Performance
Ventas Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -999.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Ventas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ventas by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 827,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,704,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 26,379.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventas (VTR)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.