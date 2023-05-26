FY2024 EPS Estimates for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for California Water Service Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $200.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $56,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

