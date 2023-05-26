FY2025 Earnings Estimate for PRA Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PRA Group in a report released on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for PRA Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PRA Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. PRA Group has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $43.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $776.35 million, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.16.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Vikram A. Atal purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PRA Group news, CEO Vikram A. Atal bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett Lee Paschke bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $141,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,647.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in PRA Group by 106.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PRA Group by 147.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in PRA Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 4,535.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

