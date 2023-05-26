FY2025 EPS Estimates for American States Water Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of American States Water in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for American States Water’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $125.37 million for the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

American States Water Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American States Water has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

AWR stock opened at $87.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average is $92.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,468 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in American States Water by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,083,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.