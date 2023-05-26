Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Stock Price Down 0%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 5.80% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.

