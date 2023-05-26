GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) vs. TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Head-To-Head Analysis

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Rating) and TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.8% of GD Culture Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of TD shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of GD Culture Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of TD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GD Culture Group and TD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GD Culture Group N/A 171.40% 96.96% TD 2.50% 1.25% 1.07%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GD Culture Group $150,000.00 36.14 -$30.82 million N/A N/A TD $143.25 million 0.64 $4.53 million N/A N/A

This table compares GD Culture Group and TD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TD has higher revenue and earnings than GD Culture Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GD Culture Group and TD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GD Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

GD Culture Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TD has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GD Culture Group beats TD on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in trading services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on February 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc. engages in the sale of metal products and provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the Commodities Trading Business and Supply Chain Service Business segments. The Commodities Trading Business segment is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. The Supply Chain Service Business segment offers commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

