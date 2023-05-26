Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Short Interest Update

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Down 4.8 %

GGAA stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $27.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

