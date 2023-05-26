GENinCode (LON:GENI) Shares Up 1.7%

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.47 ($0.17). 53,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 203,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.16).

GENinCode Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.57. The firm has a market cap of £12.91 million and a P/E ratio of -224.50.

GENinCode Company Profile

GENinCode Plc engages in the development and commercialization of clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

