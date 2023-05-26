Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.52% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $579.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

