Goldenstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:GDST) Trading 5% Higher

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96. 384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 37,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26.

Institutional Trading of Goldenstone Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Goldenstone Acquisition by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 649,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,558 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Goldenstone Acquisition by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 253,091 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldenstone Acquisition by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

About Goldenstone Acquisition

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

