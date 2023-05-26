good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Pi Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.40. The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 32705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

GDNP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares set a C$0.25 target price on good natured Products and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday.

good natured Products Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

