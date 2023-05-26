good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Stock Price Down 10%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) shares dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 196,523 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 86,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

GDNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$0.25 price target on shares of good natured Products and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of C$40.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.86.

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

