Gordon S. Lee Sells 6,955 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 6,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $465,219.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,811.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NYSE DASH opened at $66.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

