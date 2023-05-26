Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,670 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 841,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 333,969 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 237,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 567,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 101,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 81,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

