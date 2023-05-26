Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPHGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graphite Bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphite Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.09. Graphite Bio has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Graphite Bio

(Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.