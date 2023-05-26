Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graphite Bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.09. Graphite Bio has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

