Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graphite Bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphite Bio
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.
Graphite Bio Trading Down 8.3 %
Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Graphite Bio
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graphite Bio (GRPH)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.