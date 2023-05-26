Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (OTC:GPHOF – Get Rating) were down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 194,911 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 163,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Graphite One Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

About Graphite One

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

