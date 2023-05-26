Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Gray Television worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter worth $77,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
