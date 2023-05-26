Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) Trading Down 32%

Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Rating) shares were down 32% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 9,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 16,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Groove Botanicals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

Groove Botanicals Company Profile

Groove Botanicals, Inc focuses on developing EV battery technologies. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

