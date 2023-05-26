Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Stock Price Up 10.2% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) rose 10.2% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 459,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 763,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.63 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Guess”s payout ratio is 40.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Guess’

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Guess’ by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Guess’ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Guess’ by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ Trading Up 8.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.93.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

