Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Trading 6.5% Higher

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01). 542,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,148,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Guild Esports Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.73 million, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.13.

Guild Esports Company Profile

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020.

Featured Articles

