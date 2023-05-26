H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on HNNMY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

HNNMY opened at $2.49 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.33.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.