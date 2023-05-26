Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) rose 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 4,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 1,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, CLSA downgraded Haidilao International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Haidilao International Trading Up 2.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.
Haidilao International Company Profile
Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
