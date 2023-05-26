Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Trading Up 1.3%

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.07 and last traded at C$4.05. 1,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 23,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Haivision Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Haivision Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.09 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.72.

Haivision Systems Company Profile

Haivision Systems ( TSE:HAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of C$34.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.055353 EPS for the current year.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.

Further Reading

