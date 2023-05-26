Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Trading Up 1.3%

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.07 and last traded at C$4.05. 1,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 23,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Haivision Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.09 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.72.
Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.
