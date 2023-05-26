Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Up 67,800.0% in May

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 67,800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hang Seng Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

HSNGY stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.59%.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

