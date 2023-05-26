Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,409 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

